File Renamer Basic 6.3 - döp om filer

Fakta

File Renamer Basic 6.3

Programtyp: Byt namn på många ljudfiler samtidigt
Licens: Gratis
Filnamn: FileRenamerBasic.exe
Storlek: 8,2 MB
Utgivare: Sherrod Computers
Systemkrav: Windows 98/Me/2000/XP/NT/Vista

Som namnet antyder är det här ett program för att byta namn på många filer samtidigt. Du kan även byta namn på mappar, samt byta namn på mp3-filer baserat på deras id3-information.
